National Pie Day: Five fascinating pie facts

by: Kevin O'Toole

Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) — Apple, pecan, banana cream, pumpkin… Thursday, January 23, 2020 is National Pie Day!

And to be clear, we’re not talking about the mathematical constant Pi (3.14, π). That Pi has its own day, celebrated on March 14. We’re talking about fruit or cream or meat inside a circular crust. Good old fashioned PIE, pie.

So cut yourself a slice of your favorite type of pie and enjoy a few fun facts about pie, brought to you by the American Pie Council (APC).

  • If you lined up the 186 million pies sold at U.S. grocery stores every year, they would circle the globe with pies left over.
  • According to a 2008 survey by the American Pie Council and Crisco, 35% of Americans said they have eaten a pie for breakfast, and 59% have had pie as a midnight snack.
  • According to a 2008 survey conducted by Schwan’s Consumer Brands North America Inc., 40% of Americans believed Carol Brady, of The Brady Bunch, was the TV character who would bake the best pie.
  • The same survey asked Americans who in their family they thought baked the best pies… “Mom” won with 27% of the vote. “Grandma” came in second place with 17% of the vote.
  • 1 in 5 people admitted to eating an entire pie by themselves

