May 20 is a day to celebrate National Rescue Dog Day — a day that recognizes all the benefits of allowing a four-legged canine to adopt you into their immeasurably lovable life.

Rescue dogs often overcome extreme obstacles. And yet they provide comfort, security and friendship as family pets.

How can you observe National Rescue Dog Day?

Volunteer at your local shelter

Donate to your local shelter

If there is room in your life for a rescue dog, consider adoption and giving one a forever home

Consider fostering

