National Restaurant Association says three decades worth of jobs were lost in the last two months

FILE – In this April 28, 2020 file photo, a closed sign is posted at a restaurant along the River Walk in San Antonio. Banks are reporting a little more success in getting small business owners’ applications for coronavirus relief loans into government processing systems. Bank industry groups says changes the Small Business Administration made in its procedures apparently are helping lenders trying to submit thousands of applications for $310 billion in loans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

WASHINGTON (CNN/KCAU) – The National Restaurant Association said they have lost three decades worth of jobs in just the last two months.

U.S. restaurants lost more than 5.5 million jobs in April alone.

Restaurant employment has fallen to its lowest level since 1989 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced the national unemployment rate is hovering near 15% and climbing.

Restaurants and bars have three times the job losses than any other industry in America.

The National Restaurant Association is now asking Congress for targeted relief for its industry and employees.

