National Sandwich Day: Where to get deals and freebies on subs and sandwiches

A number of national sandwich chains are offering deals on Nov. 3. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – It’s just as the Earl of Sandwich would have wanted.

In celebration of National Sandwich Day, sandwich shops across the country are treating Americans to cheap subs and hoagies on Nov. 3. National chains including Subway and Panera (and many more) are celebrating the occasion with sandwich-positive promotions including free food, buy-one-get-one subs and even custom “sandwich art,” among other deals and discounts.

Looking to stuff your sandwich-hole with a sensibly priced sammie? Head to one of the following shops (and prepare to download their apps) for a deal that would make the Earl of Sandwich proud.

Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s isn’t giving away sandwiches on National Sandwich Day, but they are donating 100% of sales from their Beefy Black & Bleu sandwiches to the Jimmy John’s Foundation, a partner of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Panera

Panera’s biggest fans can enter its “Sandwich Day Sweepstakes” for one of 25 chances to win a custom portrait of themselves sitting atop “their favorite Panera sandwich.” The portrait will be painted by Jeff McCarthy, the artist behind Celebs on Sandwiches. Fans have through Nov. 8 to enter.

Schlotzsky’s 

Customers using the Schlotzsky’s app for in-store or online orders can get a medium sandwich for $5 on Nov. 3. A service fee of $0.35 applies to web or app orders.

Subway

Subway’s MyWay members can redeem a free footlong with the purchase of any two other footlongs on National Sandwich Day. The deal is redeemable online or via the Subway app from Nov. 3 through Nov. 6.

Wendy’s

For the entire month of November, Wendy’s is offering two of its breakfast sandwiches — the Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit, or the or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit — for just $1 apiece. The deals are available at participating locations through the end of November, during local breakfast hours. 

