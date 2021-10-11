National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in southwest Missouri early Monday morning

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The National Weather Service in Springfield has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southwest Missouri early Monday morning.

The first was an EF-1 in southern Newton county, just southwest of Neosho that traveled for 3.4 miles between 1:08 and 1:15 AM. Peak winds were estimated at 90 mph. It traveled from Highway AA just east of Jaguar Road and traveled north to Oak Road just west of I-49. Several trees were snapped and uprooted, a manufactured home was blown off its foundation and a farm outbuilding had collapsed doors.

The second was an EF-0 along the northeastern Jasper and southeastern Barton county lines that traveled for 2.3 miles between 4:44 and 4:48 AM. Peak winds were estimated at 85 mph. It traveled from CR-40 just south of Tranquil Road north-northeast to SE 100th Road just east of CR-40. Several trees were also snapped and uprooted here, a barn roof was blown off and a center pivot irrigation system was overturned.

For a gallery of storm damage photos from around the area, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Political News

More Politics

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest State News

See More State News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories