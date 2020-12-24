Nationwide, retailers brace for flood of returns from online shopping

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A customer is shown at the exchanges and return counter in a Target department store early Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Glendale, Colo. Shoppers, who can’t touch or feel products they’re ordering, are expected to return items during the holiday season at a rate double from last year, costing retailers roughly $1.1 billion, according to Narvar Inc., a software and technology company that manages online returns for hundreds of brands. That puts retailers in a conundrum: they don’t want the returns, but they also want to make shoppers feel comfortable to freely buy without worry. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

NEW YORK (AP) — A huge surge in online shopping during the pandemic has been a savior for retailers, but it comes at a price.

Shoppers are expected to return twice as many items as they did during last year’s holiday period, costing companies roughly $1.1 billion.

That’s according to Narvar Inc., a software and technology company that manages online returns for hundreds of brands.

Retailers don’t want the returns, but they do want shoppers who may not feel safe going to stores to be comfortable buying things they haven’t seen or tried on in person.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/24

christmas plans

A warm Christmas ahead with weekend snow chances

Mandan Girl's Basketball

Glenburn Girl's Basketball

Dickinson Trinity Girl's Basketball

Bismarck Blizzard Hockey

Dr. Wynne on Mutations

Vaccines and Kids

Florida adopters rescue 20 golden retrievers from China slaughter

Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Sen. Hoeven

NDR Fund Extension

SYSK Grandma Jordis

Building Fee Waived

Vaccine Follow Up

Team RWB

The wind chill explained

Wednesday's Forecast: Relaxing wind and frigid temperatures

sacred pipe resource center

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories