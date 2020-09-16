Native American groups sue South Dakota over voting rights

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Native American voting rights group and two tribes have filed a federal lawsuit against South Dakota state agencies, alleging that the state is violating federal law by failing to offer adequate voter registration services.

The lawsuit alleges that the state’s agencies didn’t provide ample opportunities to register to vote or update voter registration information at places like motor vehicle and public assistance offices in areas near Native American reservations.

Federal law requires the agencies to help people register to vote at those kinds of offices, including ones that provide public assistance or serve people with disabilities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Trivia Treat

Smile of the Day! Boston, Lincoln, and Elin

Glow-Up: Calli gives the Studio 701 team skincare tips

Sanford Health partners with Simle Middle School to improve the well-being of students

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/16

Wednesday's Forecast: A clearing of some haze with cooler highs

NDC 9-16

WDA Girl's Swimming

WDA Boy's Soccer

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

WDA Boy's Tennis

Minot Girl's Swimming

Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Sub shortage VOSOT

Broadway Const.

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/15

Deadline for removing campers off city streets in Mandan

Tip a Cop

Homecoming Changes

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss