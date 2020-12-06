Native Americans critique data, surveys following election

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2020 file photo, activist Lauri Dawn Kindness, right, speaks at the Crow Indian Reservation, in Lodge Grass, Mont. Native Americans make up less than 2% of the U.S. population and often are listed in datasets as “other” or denoted with an asterisk. Even when surveyed, the results can be considered statistically insignificant because the sample size isn’t large enough or the margin of error is too great to accurately reflect the population. The National Congress of American Indians has said there’s a critical need for data that is accurate, meaningful, and timely within tribal communities. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — The lack of visibility of Native Americans in exit poll data on network television hit a nerve in Indian Country in the days following the election. Some Natives responded with an outcry while others turned to humor to address what many describe as a longstanding problem. Native Americans make up less than 2% of the U.S. population and often are listed as “other” or denoted with an asterisk in datasets. Even when surveyed, the results can be considered statistically insignificant because the sample size isn’t large enough or the margin of error is too great to accurately reflect the population.

