CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Native American students in southern Utah donned beaded caps and eagle feathers at high school graduations this week, months after the state passed a law enshrining their right to wear tribal regalia at the ceremonies.

Utah is among a growing list of states where lawmakers have responded to reports of Native American students being barred from wearing beaded caps or eagle feathers at graduation by passing laws to stop school districts from banning them.

Amryn Tom reacts after graduating from Cedar City High School on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Cedar City, Utah. Tom is wearing an eagle feather given to her by her mother and a cap that a family friend beaded. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

**HOLD AND MOVE WITH STORY**The Canyon View High School graduation is shown Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Cedar City, Utah. Last year, two school principals in southern Utah’s Iron County School District attempted to bar two Native American students from wearing forms of tribal regalia at their graduation ceremonies. One wore it anyway, daring school officials to follow through on the prohibition, while the other reported the incident to the chairwoman of the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, who then worked to ensure Native American students had the right to wear tribal regalia at their graduations under state law. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Emalyce Kee, a Navajo and Rosebud Sioux, holds her 2021 beaded graduation cap Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Cedar City, Utah. Kee was told last year at Cedar City High School that she couldn’t wear regalia. So she wore a normal cap up until moments before walking across stage to accept her diploma, when she exchanged it for one that her uncle had beaded with a plume. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Dayne Hudson, member of the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, holds his eagle feather fan before the Canyon View High School graduation Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Cedar City, Utah. Hudson said it was important to wear eagle feathers and a beaded cap to represent his family and honor those who were stopped from doing so under the old rule. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Native American students, advocates and attorneys argue that the right to wear regalia to celebrate milestones is an important cultural and spiritual practice for many tribes throughout the United States.