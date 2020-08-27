Nature’s Menu Super Premium Dog Food recalled over salmonella concerns

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

A dog food has been voluntarily recalled due to concerns of salmonella contamination.

The recall affects Nature’s Menu Super Premium Dog Food with a blend of real chicken and quail.

It comes after a sample of the product was collected in Georgia and tested positive for salmonella.

There are no reports of pets getting sick.

The recalled product comes in three and 13-and-a-half pound bags, and was sold in stores nationwide.

If you have some at your house, check the product’s lot code at FDA.gov to see if yours is included in this recall.

You can return the unused portion to the store you bought it from for a full refund.

Your pet may be infected with salmonella if they are lethargic, and have diarrhea, fever and vomiting.

There is also risk to humans who handle the contaminated products.

