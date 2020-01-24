Live Now
Live coverage: Day 3 of House arguments against Trump in U.S. Senate trial

Official: Naval base ‘gate runner’ was just a base worker

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (AP) — A man drove onto a naval station north of Chicago without showing credentials early Friday, leading to the base being locked down and a warning to personnel to “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT!,” turned out to be an employee who didn’t follow directions, officials said.

The “gate runner” at Naval Station Great Lakes ended up being a worker who was authorized to enter the base but who “did not follow directions of the gate sentry,” a base spokesman, John Sheppard, said in a news release. The worker was caught a short time after driving onto the base and was questioned, and his Toyota Camry was also found, officials said. The total lockdown was lifted and only part of the base remained on lockdown as of late morning, Sheppard said.

The base posted an alarming alert on its Facebook page after the car drove through the gates shortly after 7 a.m., warning, “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT! ALL PERSONNEL, LOCKDOWN. TAKE COVER IN NEAREST BUILDING OR STRUCTURE. AWAIT INSTRUCTION. ALL GATES ARE CLOSED.”

But the base later posted a more measured statement, calling the incident a “minor situation” in which “No one was harmed and no property was damaged.”

The base, which is located along Lake Michigan about about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Chicago

