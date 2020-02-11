ND has 2nd lowest distribution of Census-driven federal funds

A recently released update on Census-driven federal funding distribution to the states shows North Dakota receives the second-lowest amount of funding at $3.8 billion.

Only Wyoming receives less at $2.9 billion.

Most of the Census-driven federal funding in North Dakota goes toward Medicare and Medicaid payments.

While the total amount seems low compared to other states, when measured as a percentage of personal income, the Census-based payments account for 9 percent, putting North Dakota exactly in the middle of the pack at #25 among the 50 states.

These are some of the insights shared by the George Washington University Institute Of Public Policy.

It is part of ongoing research, known as the “Counting For Dollars Project,” looking at how the U.S. Census affects public funding distribution in the nation.

According to the researchers, over 300 federal spending programs rely on data derived from the Decennial Census to guide the geographic distribution of funds to states, counties, cities, and households.

North Dakota’s share of Census-based funding appears to be average and expected, based on the research.

The funding breakdown shows why it is important to make sure the Census count in each state is accurate and doesn’t miss large segments of the population.

You can read more on the ongoing research project and other areas it measures here.