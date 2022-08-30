OMAHA, NE (KXNET) — Representatives with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Omaha Division — including members from North Dakota — joined exhibitors at the Farm Progress Show today to spread an important message about the dangers of Fentanyl.

The Omaha Division of the DEA consists of five states — Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and the Dakotas (as well as counties in western Wisconsin and Illinois). In order to further drug education, the division sent representatives to the Farm Progress Show to help raise awareness regarding drug trends in the Midwest.

The Farm Progress Show is the nation’s largest outdoor farming event, hosting more than 600 exhibitors who attract over 100,000 people per year from around the world. In a booth in the Varied Industries Tent, they hope to engage people in conversation regarding the dangers of drugs — with Fentanyl being a major topic of discussion.

In 2021, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 107,000 overdose deaths in 2021 alone, citing synthetic opioids such as fentanyl as a major cause. In the past, legitimate-looking pills laced with fentanyl have been found in large amounts all across the DEA’s Omaha Division. Lab testing reveals that four out of every ten pills with fentanyl in them contain a potentially lethal dose.

“We know from experience that drug trafficking and abuse isn’t limited to big cities and urban areas,” DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin C. King said in a press release. “The Omaha Division covers a vast amount of agricultural land. We want to reach all of the communities we serve by providing potentially lifesaving information to everyone and that includes the farmers and ranchers who work tirelessly every day.”

For more information regarding fentanyl and how to speak to family members about the dangers of drugs, visit the website of the DEA, Get Smart About Drugs, or Just Think Twice.