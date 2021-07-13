Nearly 160 bowling balls found during demo in Michigan

A Michigan man demolishing the back landing of his homemade a surprising discovery under the stairs — 158 bowling balls.

David Olson said he was taking apart the stairs behind his Muskegon home on July 1 when he noticed a spherical object in the sand behind some cinder blocks.

Olson said he continued to dig in the ensuing days and found 158 bowling balls.

The homeowner said the house was built in 1959, while the Brunswick Bowling Products factory was still operating in Muskegon. The factory produced bowling balls, pins and other products before the company relocated its operation to Mexico.

Olson said former Brunswick employees contacted him on social media and said it was common practice for workers to take unusable balls home to use as a substitute for gravel or sand in construction projects.

He said the balls are no good for bowling anymore, but he plans to put some of them to use.