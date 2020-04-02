Live Now
Gov. Burgum speaking on COVID-19, other topics
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Need help? List of hotline numbers, web links

National News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2017, file photo, a person uses a smart phone in Chicago. For many of us, a smartphone addiction is not so much a debilitating disease but a constant, nagging inconvenience we can’t seem to shake. But it’s not all our fault. From the constant notifications to the color schemes to the “likes,” followers and in-game rewards out phones and the apps on them were created so we’ll use them as much as possible. But there are ways to fight back. (AP Photo, File)

National Domestic Violence Hotline – 1-800-799-7233

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 1-800-273-8255

Stomp Out Bullying HelpChat Line – Link to chat with counselors who are trained to help kids and teens being bullied and need emotional support.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s CyberTipline – 1-800-843-5678

National Drug Helpline – 1-844-289-0879

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration – 1-800-662-HELP (4357) Links and numbers to find treatment under “Find Treatment” on the web page.

Disaster Distress Helpline – 1-800-985-5990

Veteran’s Crisis Line – 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Drug-Free Workplace – 1-800-WORKPLACE (967-5752)

HIV/AID Information – 1-800-HIV-0440 / http://nccc.ucsf.edu

HIV/AIDS Hotline in North Dakota – 701-328-2378

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2"

BIRD DOG CHAMP

Thumbnail for the video titled "BIRD DOG CHAMP"

Cold & snowy conditions impact most of ND today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold & snowy conditions impact most of ND today"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Grocery Store

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grocery Store"

2 Exec Orders April 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Exec Orders April 1"

Nursing Exam Issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Exam Issue"

Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MHA Nation

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHA Nation"

Girls Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Hockey"

RJR Remembrance

Thumbnail for the video titled "RJR Remembrance"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Oil Supply

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Supply"

Airports

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airports"

Cake Dreams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cake Dreams"

Online Grocery Surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online Grocery Surge"

Soup Kitchen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soup Kitchen"

Supersized KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Supersized KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/1"

Doosan Bobcat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doosan Bobcat"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge