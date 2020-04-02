Need help? List of hotline numbers, web links

National Domestic Violence Hotline – 1-800-799-7233
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 1-800-273-8255
Stomp Out Bullying HelpChat Line – Link to chat with counselors who are trained to help kids and teens being bullied and need emotional support.
National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s CyberTipline – 1-800-843-5678
National Drug Helpline – 1-844-289-0879
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration – 1-800-662-HELP (4357) Links and numbers to find treatment under “Find Treatment” on the web page.
Disaster Distress Helpline – 1-800-985-5990
Veteran’s Crisis Line – 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
Drug-Free Workplace – 1-800-WORKPLACE (967-5752)
HIV/AID Information – 1-800-HIV-0440 / http://nccc.ucsf.edu
HIV/AIDS Hotline in North Dakota – 701-328-2378