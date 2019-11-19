Live Now
Nerf gun, Power Rangers claw cited by toy safety watchdog

BOSTON (AP) — A Nerf dart gun, ice cream-scented Nickelodeon slime and a plastic Power Rangers claw are among the toys topping a consumer safety group’s list of worst toys for the holidays.

World Against Toys Causing Harm, or WATCH, unveiled its annual list Tuesday at a Boston children’s hospital.

A realistic toy machine gun, a “pogo trick board,” a yeti teddy bear and a pull-along caterpillar toy for infants also made the list.

The Massachusetts-based nonprofit has been releasing the list for more than 40 years.

It says many of the products present choking, eye and other safety hazards frequently found in poorly designed toys. It also cites the products for having inconsistent and inadequate warnings labels.

The organization says the Nerf Ultra One gun, which is billed as firing soft darts up to 120 feet, shoots the projectiles with enough force to potentially cause eye injuries.

It also says the warning label on Flybar’s Pogo Trick Board tells children to wear protection, but the product’s packaging features a child using the device without a wearing a helmet or other protection.

And the association notes that Nickelodeon’s Frozen Treats Slime includes mint chocolate chip, berry smoothie, and snow cone-scented versions of the goo even as it warns the products are made of harmful chemicals and shouldn’t be eaten.

The Toy Association, a toy industry trade group that represents most of the toymakers named on the list, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

In the past, the group has dismissed the list as biased, inaccurate and “needlessly frightening” to parents.

