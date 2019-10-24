Netflix plans to crack down on password sharing

National News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:
Netflix Tax

(CNN) – Keep your password to yourself!

That’s the new message from Netflix.

The streaming platform says it’s focused on preventing customers from sharing accounts and trading passwords.

Its chief product officer says they’re still looking for ways to make that happen.

Right now the cost of a basic plan is $8.99 per month, which allows a user to stream on a single screen at a single time.

Other slightly more expensive plans allow users to watch on additional screens.

According to a survey done by CNBC, nearly 10% of Netflix users don’t pay for the Netflix accounts they use.

Netflix has the ability to end an account or put it on hold at any time to prevent fraudulent actions.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

