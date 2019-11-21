1  of  2
Netflix reports worldwide streaming outage

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re having some trouble getting onto your Netflix account or streaming your favorite shows or movies right now, it’s not just you!

Netflix says it is experiencing issues streaming on all devices.

“We are working to resolve the problem and we apologize for any inconvenience,” the company said on its website.

Multiple people confirmed on social media they were having issues with the streaming service.

No word on when the streaming service will be back up, so hang tight!

This is a developing story.

