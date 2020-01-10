Nets going up to prevent suicides at ‘popular’ FL Sunshine Skyway bridge

(AP) — Nets will be going up along a portion of Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge, which spans the mouth of Tampa Bay and has become a magnet for suicides.

The steel mesh nets will be installed along a 1.5-mile section of the bridge, which reaches heights of 200 feet above the water.

The nets will extend 8 feet above the concrete barriers on the bridge, which carries Interstate 275 between Pinellas and Manatee counties.

Since the bridge opened in 1987, records show 248 people have died by suicide there.

