Nevada shipping containers now homes for veterans

Las Vegas city officials joined on activist Monday to welcome a new community of homes, but these are a little different. They’re re-purposed shipping containers for veterans and others in need.

Arnold Stalk’s organization converts containers into affordable homes. Each one has a living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. The smaller containers are about 1,300 square-feet and cost $27,000 to renovate.









There’s also a 2,500 square-foot version, which costs around $37,000. Stalk says these converted containers can be mass-produced to help solve a bigger problem.

“The only way to solve a homeless problem is to build homes. I’d love to find a developer that has some guts out there to take a chance to really put a community like this together,” said Stalk, of Share Village.

The new area of container homes is called Share Village Number Two.