New app can teach math to children in the Lakota language

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File Photo (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A new app is helping American Indian youth learn math that can be taught in their native Lakota language.

The bilingual English and Lakota math video game was created by the Thunder Valley Community Development Corp., a South Dakota nonprofit that promotes Native American issues.

The “Making Camp: Lakota” app is free and can be downloaded on mobile devices and computer desktops. It is meant mainly to help fourth- and fifth-grade students.

A historical video introduces each section of the game explaining cultural symbols like eagle feathers, buffalo and horses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/24"

Hypertension

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hypertension"

Snow Likely To Slow Down The Monday Commute For Many

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Likely To Slow Down The Monday Commute For Many"

NFP Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "NFP Program"

College Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Softball"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Mandaree Sexual Abuse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandaree Sexual Abuse"

Klobuchar Visit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Klobuchar Visit"

Starving Rooster Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Starving Rooster Closed"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-23-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-23-20"

MSU Broadcasting Dept.

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Broadcasting Dept."

College Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Softball"

WDA Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Hockey"

State Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Wrestling"

Fire Department Dinner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Department Dinner"

High Cholesterol Drug

Thumbnail for the video titled "High Cholesterol Drug"

Coronavirus May Become Pandemic in the U.S.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus May Become Pandemic in the U.S."

Klobuchar in Fargo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Klobuchar in Fargo"

Do Not Call Registry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Do Not Call Registry"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge