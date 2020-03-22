New Apple update helps people know if they have the symptoms of the coronavirus

Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
National News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Apple announced an update to their phones to help users identify coronavirus symptoms, according to CNBC.

They say users can ask Siri, ‘Hey do I have coronavirus’, the voice assistant will provide users with a step-by-step questionnaire.

The current symptoms of the virus are dry cough, fever or shortness of breath. If the person isn’t experiencing extreme symptoms then Siri advises them to stay home and avoid contact with people according to Apple.

The company says the answers are from the U.S. Public Health Service, a division of the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of now, the services are intended for U.S users, but it’s unclear if it will expand internationally according to an Apple spokesperson.

To properly clean your phone, visit Apple for help.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

