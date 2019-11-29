New Mexico prosecutor warns against coyote killing contests

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas says coyote killing contests are illegal and anyone caught organizing one or participating could face a misdemeanor.

The warning came Friday, after authorities learned through a social media post that a contest was planned Saturday in Curry County.

Balderas’ office and the State Land Office sent letters to the sheriff, requesting an investigation. State police and local prosecutors also were notified.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill outlawing the contests earlier this year.

Many ranchers and outfitters say the contests are a tool for managing packs of coyotes that threaten livestock.

Balderas said he supports ranchers’ rights to protect their livestock but said the law doesn’t allow for unlimited killing through contests for cash prizes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/29"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/29"

Cyber Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyber Monday"

Gordmans Black Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gordmans Black Friday"

Furry Friday: Cash the Black Lab

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday: Cash the Black Lab"

Friday: A Complete Snowstorm Timeline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday: A Complete Snowstorm Timeline"

Minot State MBB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State MBB"

Shiloh Christian girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian girls basketball"

Wes Carr

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wes Carr"

Dyslexia Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dyslexia Grant"

Amber's Thanksgiving Day One Minute Forecast 11/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thanksgiving Day One Minute Forecast 11/28"

Thanksgiving Day: North Dakota Braces For A Snowstorm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Day: North Dakota Braces For A Snowstorm"

Career Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Career Day"

Bismarck vs Minot Junior Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck vs Minot Junior Hockey"

Black Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Friday"

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Madison Brown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Madison Brown"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Thanksgiving Drinking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Drinking"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge