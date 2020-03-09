New National Elder Fraud Hotline

A National Edler Fraud Hotline was announced on Tuesday, March 3, which will provide services to seniors who may be victims of financial fraud.

The Hotline will be staffed by case managers who can provide personalized support to callers.  Case managers will assist callers with reporting the suspected fraud to relevant agencies and by providing resources and referrals to other appropriate services as needed. 

When applicable, case managers will complete a complaint form with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Internet Crime ComplaintCenter (IC3) for Internet-facilitated crimes and submit a consumer complaint to the Federal Trade Commission on behalf of the caller. 

The Hotline’s toll-free number is 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311).

Just last year, an elderly man was scammed out of $130,000 in a home repair scam, a 90-year-old woman was scammed out of her $400,000 life savings and a Bismarck woman was scammed out of $98,000. This National Elder Fraud Hotline is set to hopefully end these scams.

