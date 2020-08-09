New report claims without a stimulus bill, up to 43% of renters in the U.S. will face eviction this year

Due to the coronavirus the department of treasury is issuing to US citizens economic impact payments known as a stimulus check or tax refund concept.

Up to 40-million Americans could face evictions without a stimulus bill. That’s according to a report released Friday by the Aspen Institute.

The report warns that the U.S. may be facing its most severe housing crisis in history.

“As the data demonstrates, the gravity of this situation cannot be overstressed,” said Emily Benfer, law professor at Wake Forest University School of Law and a co-author of the report. “Unless the federal government invests in eviction prevention, we are not only risking widespread eviction and homelessness, we are guaranteeing negative health outcomes, greater unemployment, educational decline, and long-term harm for renters, property owners and communities.”

Renters in the southern part of the country face the highest risk of eviction, with the highest percentage in Louisiana (56%), and Mississippi (58%). Up to 48% of renters in Alabama are at risk of eviction, with 45% of renters in Connecticut, Florida and Georgia.

The report suggests enhanced unemployment benefits and at least 100-billion dollars in emergency rental assistance could help stave off the evictions.