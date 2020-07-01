New study suggests dinosaurs went extinct 66 million years ago after an asteroid strike

A new study suggests that dinosaurs went extinct after an asteroid strike.

Researchers found that asteroids impacted that earth 66 million years ago, blocking out the sun and creating a permanent winter for years.

The only dinosaurs to survive were the ones that went on the become birds, according to the study published in the proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

To come to a conclusion, researchers used climate and ecological modeling tools.

Previously, there was a thought that volcanic eruptions caused the dinosaur extinction.

But this study suggests volcanoes, and their warming properties, may have actually helped restore habits after the asteroid strike.