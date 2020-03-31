Live Now
Gov. Burgum speaking on COVID-19, other topics
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

New York Bakery’s donuts with Dr. Fauci’s face on them keep selling out

National News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some sweet news goes a long way during a global pandemic.

Right on cue, Donuts Delite is making donuts with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s face on them.

Dr. Fauci, who’s served in various public health capacities for more than fifty years and served under six consecutive presidents, has been thrust into the national spotlight amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

He’s a member of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force and also the Director of the National Institute Of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. 

The donuts completely sold out, and have gone viral throughout the country. However, more of these Fauci-inspired sweets are soon on the way.

Donuts Delite opened at the original Empire Boulevard location in 1958 and was originally operated by the Malley Family from 1958-2005. Salvatore’s Pizza revived the donut shop in Rochester on January 16, 2010.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/31"

Today is the last warm day of the week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Today is the last warm day of the week"

Flower Shops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flower Shops"

Cheap Gas, Nowhere to Go

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cheap Gas, Nowhere to Go"

Monday, March 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Curl Sisters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Curl Sisters"

Girl Scout Cookies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout Cookies"

Distancing Outside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distancing Outside"

Bowling Alley's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowling Alley's"

Calling 911

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calling 911"

Prayer Group

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prayer Group"

Drive-In Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-In Service"

Help Line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help Line"

Oil Spill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Spill"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/30"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/30"

Monday forecast: Mostly sunny & 60s

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Mostly sunny & 60s"

Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football"

Rugby Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge