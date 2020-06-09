New York City to name a street in each borough ‘Black Lives Matter’

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that New York City will name a street in each of its five boroughs for “Black Lives Matter.”

He said the streets chosen for renaming will be “at a crucial location.”

One location will be near City Hall, and city leaders and advocates will work together to find the other four locations, de Blasio said.

“What will be clear — the street name and on the streets of our city — is that message that now this city must fully, fully deeply feel and this nation must as well, that Black Lives Matter,” de Blasio said.

“Black Lives Matter” will be painted on each street.

Last week in Washington, D.C., “Black Lives Matter” was painted in large yellow letters down a two-block section of 16th Street, which leads directly to the White House.

Following the police killing of George Floyd on May 25, anti-racism protests have been held nationwide. Some protesters have called for police defunding.

De Blasio said Sunday he plans to move some of the city’s police funding to youth and social services.

