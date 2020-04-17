NYC opening virus testing sites in hard-hit communities

National News
Posted: / Updated:

A woman wearing a mask rides a bicycle along second avenue Thursday, April 16, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City started to open new coronavirus testing sites for hard-hit communities Friday as residents throughout the state faced new rules on covering their faces.

Here are the latest coronavirus developments in New York:

___

COMMUNITY TESTING SITES

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has stressed that widespread coronavirus testing is key to any prospect of eventually relaxing restrictions that have largely shut down city life, and he announced a step in that direction. Five new walk-in testing sites will be open by Monday, with a focus on residents ages 65 and older in areas with high numbers of cases of the COVID-19 virus.

The sites will initially offer a total of 2,400 tests a week, but the city aims to double that quickly.

“Everyone’s important,” the Democratic mayor said, but “this is about sharp, clear disparities.”

“It is not a statement about anything but focusing on people whose lives are in the greatest danger.”

Separately, five other new testing sites will be available to health care workers who are members of a major union that represents nurses, aides and many others. Those sites, offering a total of 3,500 tests per week, also will be open to other essential workers, including those who work at adult care facilities, and to city residents 65 and older with underlying medical conditions.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

___

FACE-COVERING RULE

New rules requiring New Yorkers to cover their faces in public are going into effect Friday as the state’s residents prepared for at least another month of social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Under the guidelines announced this week by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, everyone must wear a mask or face covering when in a public place and unable to maintain appropriate distance from others. Children younger than 2 and people with a medical reason why they can’t tolerate a mask are exempt from the rule, which takes effect at 8 p.m.

Cuomo announced Thursday that the state’s stay-at-home restrictions that have been in place since March 22 will last at least until May 15. He said the extension was made in consultation with officials from other Northeast states and will be reevaluated next month.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

The warm-up we've all been waiting for

Thumbnail for the video titled "The warm-up we've all been waiting for"

Burgum Says More Tests Can be Done

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burgum Says More Tests Can be Done"

Unemployment and Evictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment and Evictions"

Syringe Exchange

Thumbnail for the video titled "Syringe Exchange"

Vote By Mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vote By Mail"

Paycheck Protection Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Paycheck Protection Program"

TRNP Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "TRNP Closed"

Space Aliens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Space Aliens"

Thursday, April 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Boy's Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy's Golf"

Gooseneck Hiring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gooseneck Hiring"

Video of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video of Hope"

ND Unemployment

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Unemployment"

Tiger King Cameo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tiger King Cameo"

50 (Virtual) Dates in 50 States

Thumbnail for the video titled "50 (Virtual) Dates in 50 States"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16"

Turtle Mountain Hemp

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Mountain Hemp"

Dispatcher Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dispatcher Week"

YWCA

Thumbnail for the video titled "YWCA"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge