New York family welcomes second Leap Day baby

Feb. 29 only comes around every four years, which makes the odds of being born on Leap Day 1 in 1,461. What about having two kids born on Leap Days in different years?

It happened to one New York couple!

Meet Scout Demchak, born Feb. 29. But the arrival of this beautiful seven-pound two-ounce newborn that’s even more special — the reason why her mom and dad welcomed us into their room at Coney Island Hospital…

“We just hope that the story brings people joy and it’s something fun with all the chaos in the world,” said Lindsay Demchak, mother.

Scout’s big brother, Omri, tells his baby sister her first secret. He was born Feb. 29, 2016, also a Leap Year.

One expert says the chances of having back to back leap babies is 1 in 2.1 million.

“She would ask me like, what was my guess was my prediction and I would just purposely say, ‘Oh, she’s going to come Saturday’ thinking like no way in the world would that be the day that it actually happens,” said Dane Demchak, father.

Lindsay’s due date was March 4, but Scout wasn’t having it. The night before she made her grand entrance, the couple went to dinner with family at an Italian restaurant in Brooklyn. All this quiet.

At home, decorations were up for Omri’s birthday party, but then just after midnight, Linsday started having contractions.

“It became more serious like it wasn’t a joke anymore. It was like, Oh man, this is really happening. I remember her telling me and saying like it was the Italian food that did it,” said Dane.

Now, looking ahead to the future, when it comes to birthdays, that’s where this happy couple said it’s complicated.

“And we said, that we’d probably do is the 28th because he was, he’s older than her is March 1st and then when it’s the real day, we’ll make, you know, every year we’ll make it like a big thing,” said Lindsay.

It’s been a big week of celebrating. Lindsay’s birthday was Feb. 26. Her mom’s was Feb. 28. Now, add Scout to the mix.

“We’re thankful. Very thankful and grateful,” said Dane.

You can always remember when Leap Years happen because they are presidential election years, and also the same years the summer Olympic games take place.