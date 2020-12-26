New York man steals mini-snow plow, crashes into Target

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island man has been arrested after a Christmas morning crime spree that gave new meaning to the term doorbuster.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m., Suffolk County police said, when Justin Shuffle stole a 2010 Bobcat skid loader, which is used to push snow, from a Bay Shore shopping center. He then crashed the mini-snow plow through the front doors of a nearby Target.

Once inside, authorities said, Shuffle swiped a coat and several gift cards before police caught him in the electronics section of the big-box retailer.

No one was injured, but the front doors of the store “suffered extensive damages,” police said in a news release.

Shuffle, 33, of Deer Park, pleaded not guilty Friday to third-degree burglary and fourth-degree larceny. It was not immediately clear whether he had a defense attorney.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Aberle Family

Friday, December 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

PAs open practice

Gas Prices Down

Closet 701 Donations

Heaven's Helper's Christmas Meal

Kettle Donations

New Furnace

Foster Homes

Amber's Christmas #OneMinuteForecast

RAPID TESTING

A warm Christmas day with snow chances on the way

NDC DEC 25

KX Convo: Santa Claus

Thursday, December 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Christmas Message

Busy After Christmas

Drive-In Christmas

Vaccine Look Ahead

Hospital Reno

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories