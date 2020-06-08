New Zealand declares itself coronavirus-free

National News

by: Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand appears to have completely eradicated the coronavirus — at least for now — after health officials said Monday the last known infected person had recovered.

The announcement was greeted with joy around the country and means the nation of 5 million people will be among the first to welcome throngs of fans back into sports stadiums, embrace crowded concerts and remove seating restrictions from flights.

It has been 17 days since the last new case was reported, during which time an additional 40,000 people have been tested, bringing the total number tested to about 300,000. Monday marked the first time since late February there have been no active cases.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was confident New Zealand had halted the spread of the virus but it still must be prepared for more.

“We are confident we have eliminated transmission of the virus in New Zealand for now, but elimination is not a point in time, it is a sustained effort,” she said at a news conference. “We almost certainly will see cases here again, and I do want to say that again, we will almost certainly see cases here again, and that is not a sign that we have failed, it is a reality of this virus. But if and when that occurs we have to make sure — and we are — that we are prepared.”

More cases are likely to be imported as people enter the country. For now, the border remains shut to all but citizens and residents, with some limited exceptions. Everybody who does enter has to go into quarantine.

Ardern announced that the Cabinet had agreed to remove almost all remaining virus restrictions from midnight, with the exception of the border strictures.

“We can hold public events without limitations. Private events such as weddings, functions and funerals without limitations,” Ardern said. “Retail is back without limitations. Hospitality is back without limitations. Public transport and travel across the country is fully opened.”

Experts say a number of factors have helped New Zealand wipe out the disease. Its isolated location in the South Pacific gave it vital time to see the devastating spread of the virus in other countries. Ardern also acted decisively by imposing a strict lockdown early in the outbreak.

She said her government’s focus will be on the country’s borders, where isolation and quarantine will continue.

Just over 1,500 people contracted the virus in New Zealand, including 22 who died.

Eliminating the virus won’t end the economic pain for the country. Thousands of people have lost their jobs. The tourism industry, which accounts for about 10% of the economy, has been particularly hard hit.

But Monday was a time of celebration for many. Ardern said that when she heard there were no more active cases, she did a little dance in her living room in front of her daughter Neve, who turns 2 this month. Ardern said the toddler had no idea what was going on but was happy to join her.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/8"

Monday's Forecast: Isolated/scattered storms, cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: Isolated/scattered storms, cooler"

COVID-19 college scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 college scams"

Minneapolis Mayor on the outcry to defund police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minneapolis Mayor on the outcry to defund police"

Lemonade Stand

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lemonade Stand"

YLEH: Dist. 34 State Senate Race

Thumbnail for the video titled "YLEH: Dist. 34 State Senate Race"

Westhope track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Westhope track"

Fireworks Association raising money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Association raising money"

Rugby Protest Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Protest Sunday"

Sunday COVID-19 Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday COVID-19 Update"

Bismarck blast late highlights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck blast late highlights"

'Brew Down' to support businesses and nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Brew Down' to support businesses and nonprofits"

CHI relaxing policies

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI relaxing policies"

New Business Norms

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Business Norms"

Honoring Officer Cody Holte

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honoring Officer Cody Holte"

Bismarck Blast tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Blast tournament"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-6-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-6-20"

Remembering a local inspiration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering a local inspiration"

Robert One Minute 6-6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-6"

Sabre Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sabre Dogs"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge