Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 27, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The future of the Republican National Convention in North Carolina is in limbo as President Donald Trump threatens to move it away from the state. WNCN’s Michael Hyland joins the conversation.

(Nexstar DC photo)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

CANCER TREATMENTS: When the numbers of COVID-19 cases go down, doctors fear other critical figures will skyrocket at the cost of more lives. According to doctors, the “COVID Curve” is altering the “Cancer Curve.” WGN’s Dina Bair reports.

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 file photo, a doctor, center, directs a special camera to look at a patient’s tumor at a hospital in Philadelphia. According to research released on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, cancer deaths have dropped more in states that expanded Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act than in states that did not. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

QUARANTINE ROOM: If you need a change of scenery while you’re working from home during the pandemic, there’s an app for that. KDVR’s Kevin Torres reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

