Newtown families in lawsuit get access to shooter’s computer

National News
Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Families of those killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting will have access to the shooter’s computer as part of their lawsuit against gun maker Remington.

A state Superior Court judge in Waterbury, Connecticut, signed off on a stipulated agreement Thursday between the families and Remington that will allow a forensic computer expert to examine Adam Lanzas’ computer and present digital images of his findings to both sides.

The families are looking for evidence of Lanza’s exposure to advertisements for weapons.

Remington, based in Madison, North Carolina, is accused of violating the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act by marketing its Bushmaster XM15-E2S rifle to civilians.

Lanza used the gun, which was owned by his mother, in a rampage that started with her and ended when he killed 20 first-graders and six educators inside the Newtown, Connecticut, school.

The plaintiffs’ lawyer, Joshua Koskoff, has accused the company of targeting younger, at-risk males through “militaristic marketing and astute product placement in violent first-person shooter games.”

One of Remington’s ads features the rifle against a plain backdrop and the phrase: “Consider Your Man Card Reissued.”

The AR-15’s design is based on the military M-16. There are now an estimated 16 million AR-platform long guns in the U.S.

The lawsuit is expected to go to trial in 2021.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/14"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/14"

Enjoy the warm Valentine's Day!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Enjoy the warm Valentine's Day!"

FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BONITA THE PUPPY

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BONITA THE PUPPY"

Long-lasting love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long-lasting love"

Boys Hockey 2.13.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey 2.13.20"

College Basketball 2.13.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball 2.13.20"

Bismarck-St. Mary's basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-St. Mary's basketball"

Girls HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Bball"

Dickinson Trinity Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Trinity Bball"

Boys HS Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey"

Hazen Bison Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Bison Bball"

School Lunch Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Lunch Debt"

Spring Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Flooding"

Flood Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Training"

Emmons County Crime

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons County Crime"

Gordan Kahl Anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gordan Kahl Anniversary"

Girls Who Code

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Who Code"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/13"

Downtown Mural

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Mural"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge