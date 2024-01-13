KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Inclement weather across the United States has had a major effect on multiple Wild Card games in the NFL.

The Pittsburgh Steelers-Buffalo Bills matchup was postponed to Monday at 3:30 p.m. CT due to major snowstorm in Buffalo, New York, that included extreme wind gusts.

That game was originally scheduled for 12 p.m. on Sunday.

While Buffalo is no stranger to snowstorms, the league deemed the conditions unsafe to have the game at that time. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also stated that Western New York was in a state of emergency.

The postponement left many wondering why the Chiefs-Dolphins game didn’t receive the same fate for their Saturday night Wild Card matchup, where temperatures are expected to be below freezing and one of the coldest games in NFL history.

According to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, a league official stated the Chiefs game is still being played Saturday night because there are no public safety travel concerns for getting to the stadium for fans, the clubs, stadium personnel or public authorities.

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills and other league medical consultants have been in touch with the medical staffs for both clubs, as well as medical personnel at the NFL Players Association.

Each team will also have equipment and gear to provide additional protection from the cold temperatures, including heated benches, other heating equipment, heavy jackets and parkas, gloves, hand warmers and fluids to avoid dehydration.

Arrowhead Stadium is also trying to help fans stay warm.

Fans are allowed to bring cardboard no larger than 3-feet-by-5-feet to stand on, to create a barrier between the cold concrete.

There will also be warming stations and hot chocolate for sale.