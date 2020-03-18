NFL giving fans free online access to past regular and postseason game broadcasts

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

The NFL announced on Wednesday it will offer complimentary access to its NFL Game Pass digital product, giving football fans the opportunity to watch past regular and postseason games.

The product, which is available across various platforms and devices, includes a library of football programming and games from 2009-2019.

In addition to games, the service includes “previous seasons of award-winning NFL Films series such as Hard Knocks and A Football Life, and exclusive NFL Game Pass Film Sessions with some of the league’s star players and coaches,” the NFL said in a press release.

The NFL is also broadcasting full game encores on NFL.com and on the NFL’s official YouTube channel. The games will be made available by 12 p.m. ET each day.

The service is available free of charge until May 31 for fans in the U.S.

To sign up, create an account at NFL.com/GamePass.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

