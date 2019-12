The NFL salary cap for 2020 is projected to be in the range of $196.8 million to $201.2 million.

It is expected to be the seventh consecutive year with an increase of at least $10 million. The cap has grown by roughly 40% since 2015.

Clubs were given the estimate for the final season of the current collective bargaining agreement as NFL owners gathered for meetings in the Dallas area.

Negotiations on a new labor deal were expected to be among the topics for owners to discuss.