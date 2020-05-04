Live Now
Nicolas Cage to play Joe Exotic in TV series

National News

by: Daisy Ruth

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Actor Nicolas Cage is set to play the star of Netflix series “Tiger King” in a scripted series for TV.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cage will play Joe Exotic in an eight-episode series based on a Texas Monthly story published in 2019.

The article, titled “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild” details how Exotic, real name Joe Maldonado-Passage, built his private zoo, and his feud with Carole Baskin, owner of Tampa’s Big Cat Rescue.

Cage has been in talks to play the role since April, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show is currently titled “Joe Exotic.”

The Hollywood Reporter said the series will focus on Exotic’s fight to keep his animal park.

“It will explore how Joe became Joe Exotic and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation,” the article said.

