NIH halts clinical hydroxychloroquine trial

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:
Hydroxychloroquine

FILE – This April 7, 2020 file photo shows a bottle of hydroxychloroquine tablets in Texas City, Texas. Several authors of a large study that raised safety concerns about malaria drugs for coronavirus patients have retracted the report, saying independent reviewers were not able to verify information that’s been widely questioned by other scientists. A retraction in the journal Lancet on Thursday, June 4, 2020 involved a May 22 report on hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, drugs long used for preventing or treating malaria but whose safety and effectiveness for COVID-19 are unknown. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

The National Institute of Health is stopping its trial of the drug hydroxychloroquine saying it is not beneficial to coronavirus patients.

On Saturday, the agency announced a data and safety monitoring board met and determined there was no harm in using the drug, but it does not help people hospitalized with the virus.

The trial involved more than 470 adult patients.

It found the people who were randomly given the hydroxycholorquine treatment did not benefit from the drug.

The drug which is used to treat malaria was touted by President Donald Trump — who said he used it himself.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration revoked emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat hospitalized patients.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Big Sticks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big Sticks Baseball"

Dacotah Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dacotah Speedway"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Sabre Dogs Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sabre Dogs Baseball"

Juneteenth in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juneteenth in Minot"

Mandan Flickertails Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Flickertails Baseball"

Friday, June 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Hairdresser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Hairdresser"

MHA Cares Act $$

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHA Cares Act $$"

Mineral Rights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mineral Rights"

Drone Sessions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drone Sessions"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/19"

Crosby Daycare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crosby Daycare"

Crosby New Pool

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crosby New Pool"

New Hours

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Hours"

BBQ Truck

Thumbnail for the video titled "BBQ Truck"

Grant Extended

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant Extended"

Oil Wells

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Wells"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/19"

Body found after search in Missouri River

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body found after search in Missouri River"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss