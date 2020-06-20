NIH halts clinical hydroxychloroquine trial

FILE – This April 7, 2020 file photo shows a bottle of hydroxychloroquine tablets in Texas City, Texas. Several authors of a large study that raised safety concerns about malaria drugs for coronavirus patients have retracted the report, saying independent reviewers were not able to verify information that’s been widely questioned by other scientists. A retraction in the journal Lancet on Thursday, June 4, 2020 involved a May 22 report on hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, drugs long used for preventing or treating malaria but whose safety and effectiveness for COVID-19 are unknown. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

The National Institute of Health is stopping its trial of the drug hydroxychloroquine saying it is not beneficial to coronavirus patients.

On Saturday, the agency announced a data and safety monitoring board met and determined there was no harm in using the drug, but it does not help people hospitalized with the virus.

The trial involved more than 470 adult patients.

It found the people who were randomly given the hydroxycholorquine treatment did not benefit from the drug.

The drug which is used to treat malaria was touted by President Donald Trump — who said he used it himself.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration revoked emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat hospitalized patients.