NIH halts clinical hydroxychloroquine trial

The National Institute of Health is stopping its trial of the drug hydroxychloroquine saying it is not beneficial to coronavirus patients.
On Saturday, the agency announced a data and safety monitoring board met and determined there was no harm in using the drug, but it does not help people hospitalized with the virus.
The trial involved more than 470 adult patients.
It found the people who were randomly given the hydroxycholorquine treatment did not benefit from the drug.
The drug which is used to treat malaria was touted by President Donald Trump — who said he used it himself.
Earlier this week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration revoked emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat hospitalized patients.