Nine arrested in sex trafficking investigation at Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — Nine men have been arrested as the result of a sex trafficking sting operation during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The South Dakota U.S. Attorney’s Office says the operation began Aug. 6 and ended Aug. 12.

The men range in age from 22 to 54. Eight of the men are from South Dakota.

They are charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.

The charge carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

One man from New York is charged with attempted commercial sex trafficking of a minor. That charge carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.