Live Now
WATCH: Impeachment Hearings

NJ considers setting up nation’s second state-owned bank

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The Bank of North Dakota, reflecting things around it in East Bismarck

The Bank of North Dakota, the nation’s only state-owned bank.

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has signed an executive order aimed at making New Jersey the second state to establish a publicly run bank.

Murphy signed the order Wednesday alongside labor and other advocates in Newark. The first-term former Goldman Sachs executive called for the creation of a state bank during the 2017 campaign, but the effort has largely stalled since taking office.

The order creates a 14-member panel that must hold its first meeting within 30 days and issue a report in a year.

The administration says the bank could provide capital to worthwhile projects like financing low-income housing and student loans. The bank’s deposits would come in part from state funds already held by private banks.

North Dakota is the only other state with a public bank.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13"

How Lake Sakakawea Can Create Its Own Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Lake Sakakawea Can Create Its Own Weather"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/13"

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds with slightly cooler temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Decreasing clouds with slightly cooler temps"

Holiday Book Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Book Drive"

Region Volleyball 11.12.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region Volleyball 11.12.19"

Women's College Basketball 11.12.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's College Basketball 11.12.19"

Garrison Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison Water"

LESSENING RESTRICTIONS PKG

Thumbnail for the video titled "LESSENING RESTRICTIONS PKG"

Beulah Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Update"

UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary"

Kidder County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kidder County"

Flasher VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher VBall"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/12"

Recovery Through Art

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovery Through Art"

DAPL

Thumbnail for the video titled "DAPL"

Bracelets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bracelets"

Ideal Option

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ideal Option"

Recovering When Busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovering When Busy"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge