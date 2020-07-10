Breaking News
No COVID-19 media briefing today by Governor Burgum

NJ DoorDash driver survives being swept beneath city by floodwaters

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

PASSAIC, N.J. — A DoorDash driver is lucky to be alive after being sucked underground during a flash flood in New Jersey on Monday.

Nathalia Bruno, 24, was delivering food when her car became trapped in rising flood waters in Passaic. She managed to get out of the car, but both she and the Toyota Prius were sucked into a decades-old underground viaduct.

The water tossed Bruno down the culvert, which is about three-quarters of a mile long, at 30 to 40 mph, according to the New York Times.

She eventually washed into the Passaic River.

After being dumped into the river, Bruno floated on her back for about 10 minutes and gulped air until she felt strong enough to make her way toward the shore, she told the Times.

Bruno told the Times she is not a good swimmer, but she had taken a class when she was 5. She is also about 4 feet 8 inches tall, which may have helped her avoid debris in the culvert, which narrows to about 5 feet by 6 feet before dumping into the Passaic.

Bruno suffered only minor injuries. Her car wasn’t so lucky.

It slammed into a support structure in the tunnel, and the twisted hunk of metal was later pulled out of a massive underground storm drain.

DoorDash released a statement saying, “We have reached out to offer our support during her recovery. And we’ll be providing her with financial assistance as well as occupational accident insurance.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/10"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/10"

Prepare for dangerous storms later today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for dangerous storms later today"

Home Instead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Instead"

NDC JULY 10

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 10"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Cancer Center Upgrade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer Center Upgrade"

Bismarck Representatives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Representatives"

Bismarck Capitals Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Capitals Baseball"

Thursday, July 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, July 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MHA Nation Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHA Nation Voting"

911 Addresses

Thumbnail for the video titled "911 Addresses"

ERG Breakdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "ERG Breakdown"

Washburn Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn Fundraiser"

AARC Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "AARC Help"

Ag Field Days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ag Field Days"

Daycare Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daycare Reopening"

No Fleas Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Fleas Market"

Beet Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beet Bucks"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss