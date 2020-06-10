NJ fisherman describes the moment a whale landed on his boat

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

SEASIDE PARK, N.J. — A fisherman in New Jersey was thrown overboard when a whale landed on his boat, according to WABC.

Robert Riley first encountered a large school of bunker fish that he and a fellow fisherman knew would attract sea bass. But they had no idea a juvenile whale was also feeding on the same school of fish.

“Maybe 6 feet in front of me, kind of like if you ever saw ‘Jaws,'” Riley told WABC. “The fish just breached the water, and I was like, ‘This is landing on us.'”

After being hit by the whale, the boat ended up beached along the shore.

“Probably the scariest part — the part I’ll never get out — is the whale coming out of the water,” Riley said.

He said the the only thing he remembers is hearing the whale slam down on the boat.

“The noise from the whale hitting the boat, it was like a thud that you would … I mean it was loud,” Riley said.

The whale apparently lingered for a while after losing some of its skin in the collision.

Amanda Brefach, who witnessed the encounter, took pictures of the whale close to shore.

“We saw a lot of fish jumping around beside him,” Brefach told WABC. “And the mouth would come up out of the water, and it looks like he was feeding on the little baitfish.”

Riley, who usually fishes in the bay, said after the whale encounter, he’s steering clear of the ocean.

“It’s a memory I’ll never get rid of, but I got to say I don’t think I’ll ever be in the ocean again,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/10"

Do you really live in a bubble? The science behind dissipating storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Do you really live in a bubble? The science behind dissipating storms"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/10"

Wednesday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer"

CountryHouse

Thumbnail for the video titled "CountryHouse"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dickinson Roughriders Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Roughriders Baseball"

Ballot Drop Off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Drop Off"

Money for a Cause

Thumbnail for the video titled "Money for a Cause"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9"

Ballots Coming In

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballots Coming In"

Sleepy Hollow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sleepy Hollow"

Financial Aid for Artists

Thumbnail for the video titled "Financial Aid for Artists"

Homicide Investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homicide Investigation"

School District Merge

Thumbnail for the video titled "School District Merge"

Change Makers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Change Makers"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/9"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge