No. 1 reason to download Apple’s latest iOS: New emojis

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We’ve come a long way from the simple ‘Thumbs Up’ and ‘Smiley Face’ graphics popularized by texting — a very long way.

Now, with the Apple’s iOS 13.2 becoming available Monday, Oct. 28, the company has introduced 398 new emoji designs, according to Emojipedia.

A number of these designs were announced in July by the company, including modifications to form more gender-neutral and inclusive emojis, which is what many folks are most excited about.

New in iOS 13.2: A gender-neutral option for nearly all human emojis 🧛‍♀️ / 🧛 / 🧛‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ZFKhQhNhwk — Emojipedia 📙 (@Emojipedia) October 28, 2019

Along with neutral designs from previous updates, iOS 13.2 boasts a total of 457 gender-neutral emoji designs.

The update also offers a large selection of emojis featuring people of different skin tones and genders holding hands, which is accomplished by allowing users to construct different combinations.



Some other new emojis include a floating otter, an oyster and a ringed planet.