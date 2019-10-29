No. 1 reason to download Apple’s latest iOS: New emojis

National News

by: KTVO News

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We’ve come a long way from the simple ‘Thumbs Up’ and ‘Smiley Face’ graphics popularized by texting — a very long way.

Now, with the Apple’s iOS 13.2 becoming available Monday, Oct. 28, the company has introduced 398 new emoji designs, according to Emojipedia.

A number of these designs were announced in July by the company, including modifications to form more gender-neutral and inclusive emojis, which is what many folks are most excited about.

Along with neutral designs from previous updates, iOS 13.2 boasts a total of 457 gender-neutral emoji designs.

The update also offers a large selection of emojis featuring people of different skin tones and genders holding hands, which is accomplished by allowing users to construct different combinations.

Some other new emojis include a floating otter, an oyster and a ringed planet.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Standing Rock vs Washburn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock vs Washburn"

Audit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Audit"

Therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Therapy"

First Responders Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Responders Day"

Men's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Men's Basketball"

Women's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's Basketball"

SM Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM Volleyball"

Century_Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century_Volleyball"

Monday, October 28th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, October 28th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Teen Vaping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen Vaping"

Trick or Treat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trick or Treat"

Mandan Roads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Roads"

Cancer Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer Center"

Changing Halloween

Thumbnail for the video titled "Changing Halloween"

Wreaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths"

Veterans Voices: Wilkinson Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Wilkinson Family"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Sentenced

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sentenced"

Teeth and Candy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teeth and Candy"

Settlement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Settlement"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge