No charges for family of boy who drove car onto highway

National News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The family of a 5-year-old boy who drove the family car onto a Utah highway won’t face criminal charges, authorities said Friday.

His teenage sister was watching him while his parents worked, and he swiped the keys while she was asleep in hopes of traveling to California to buy a Lamborghini, officials said.

Prosecutors reviewed the case, but didn’t see any evidence of neglect, said Weber County Attorney Chris Allred.

Adrian Zamarripa was pulled over Monday by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper who spotted the SUV swerving on Interstate 15 in Ogden at 32 mph. He thought the driver might need medical attention.

The boy was sitting on the edge of his seat to reach the brake pedal. He told the trooper he was going to California to buy a Lamborghini, then showed the officer his wallet carrying $3 in cash.

His parents picked up the boy and the car, and as the story picked up steam he even got a ride in the luxury sports car from a local Lamborghini owner.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Baseball Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball Tournament"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/8"

NDHSCA Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSCA Award"

Central McLean Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Softball"

Friday, May 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Youthworks Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Youthworks Bismarck"

Financial Strain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Financial Strain"

Radiologic Tech. in NYC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Radiologic Tech. in NYC"

Community Garden

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Garden"

Williston Go-Karts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Go-Karts"

Rotary Scholarships

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rotary Scholarships"

Williston ARC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston ARC"

Minot Museum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Museum"

Cat Reunited

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cat Reunited"

Minot Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Fire"

Bismarck Movie Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Movie Theater"

Butchered Cattle Reports

Thumbnail for the video titled "Butchered Cattle Reports"

CHI St. Alexius

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI St. Alexius"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader--SUPERSIZED!

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader--SUPERSIZED!"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge