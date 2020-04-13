No stay-at-home order in SD; state to test anti-malaria drug

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, left, updates media on the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Monument Health in Rapid City, S.D. Noem said Wednesday testing for the COVID-19 virus was halted temporarily due to a lack of testing supplies at the South Dakota Department of Health laboratory in Pierre, S.D. (Jeff Easton/Rapid City Journal via AP)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem continues to resist calls for a stay-at-home order amid an outbreak in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has requested the governor to issue a stay-at-home order for the city. Noem says she is evaluating the request, but says people are voluntarily following precautions.

Meanwhile, Noem says South Dakota will run a comprehensive trial for the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to potentially treat and prevent COVID-19.\

The Republican governor says the trial is a way to “go on offense” against the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump has championed the drug, while some doctors say it may have severe side effects.