No surprise: Virus-weary Americans less festive this year, according to poll

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2020, file photo a girl chooses a toy at a holiday toy giveaway held at Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. According to a survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that also finds some Americans are feeling a bit sadder, lonelier and less grateful than last year. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans say they are feeling festive this holiday season as a year marred by a national health crisis and teetering economy comes to an end.

Just 22% of Americans say they feel very or extremely festive this year, down from 49% one year ago. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The survey also finds that some Americans are feeling a bit sadder, lonelier and less grateful than last year.

About 4 in 10 Americans are still intensely worried about the novel coronavirus, and roughly three-quarters are at least somewhat concerned that they or a relative will be infected.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

NDC DEC 21

Nedrose Basketball

Wilton-Wing basketball

Plays of the week

Presents made possible at the Minot PD

Cottage foods changes

Free Christmas haircuts

NAHL Hockey

WDA Wrestling

WDA Hockey

WDA Basketball

High school basketball

WDA girl's hockey

Saturday, December 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Drive-thru meal

Performing virtually

14 years of Wreaths Across America

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe reacts to Haaland Cabinet pick

Minot actress gets Broadway opportunity

MSU food pantry

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories