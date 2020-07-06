North Dakota man’s condition unknown after being rescued from Lake Melissa by his brother

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Becker County Sheriff’s office says the condition of 21-year-old Cody Charles Binstock, who was pulled from Lake Melissa Friday afternoon by his brother, is unknown.

Deputies were called to the south shore of the lake, which is near Detroit Lakes, at about 3:12 p.m. on a report of a possible drowning. Witnesses say Binstock, from West Fargo, North Dakota, jumped into the lake from a dock and didn’t come back above water.

Binstock’s brother was able to pull him out of the lake and perform live-saving measures. The victim was eventually airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital.

There were at least three reported drownings in Minnesota over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

