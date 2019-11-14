Northwestern Montana moose has chronic wasting disease

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A moose shot by a hunter in northwestern Montana tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

The Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Thursday the moose was shot in late October just west of an area where the agency is monitoring and testing harvested deer for the brain wasting disease.

Wildlife officials collected the voluntary sample and a lab at Colorado State University confirmed the infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends deer, elk or moose harvested from an area where CWD is known to be present to have the animal tested and recommends against consuming the meat if the animal tests positive for the fatal neurological disease.

Wildlife officials are urging hunters to submit animals for testing if they were taken near the Libby chronic wasting disease management area.

