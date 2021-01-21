Now you can put Bernie Sanders anywhere, thanks to NYU student’s website

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

(WSPA) – A New York University student has created a website, using Google Maps street view, where you can put an image of Bernie Sanders at any address.

The picture of Sanders sitting at Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday took social media by storm as he waited in his coat and now-iconic mittens.

Student Nick Sawhney tweeted about his new website and that he was trying his best to keep it from crashing.

I made a website where you can put bernie in places using google maps street view. Enjoy!https://t.co/UfY5g9xU2k pic.twitter.com/8rstiEXOHf — nick (@nick_sawhney) January 21, 2021

We’ve gone ahead and placed Bernie at some of our favorite local spots. Try it out for yourself by clicking here!

Sanders’ appearance wearing his signature Burton coat and fuzzy mittens has its own heartwarming backstory.

The mittens were created by Vermont teacher Jane Ellis. Ellis made the mittens from repurposed wool sweaters and lined them with fleece from recycled plastic bottles.

The mittens have sold out for now, as has a sweatshirt created for Bernie Sanders’ website store titled the “Chairman Sanders Crewneck,” and described as “Vermont jacket, Vermont gloves, Vermont common sense.” All proceeds go to Meals on Wheels Vermont.